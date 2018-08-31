Brighton's Richie Towell back at Rotherham for second loan spell

Richie Towell helped Rotherham secure promotion and has now returned for a second loan spell

Brighton midfielder Richie Towell has returned to Rotherham on loan for the remainder of the season.

Towell spent last season on loan at the New York Stadium and was an influential member of the Millers squad that secured promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

The 27-year-old made 45 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals - and his strike against Northampton was named Rotherham's goal of the season.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said: "This loan move is another good opportunity for Richie to go out and play regularly in a highly competitive Championship.

"He had a very successful time with Rotherham last season and this gives him an opportunity to return to a club he knows well.

"I would like to wish Richie all the very best of luck and we will closely monitor his progress throughout the season."