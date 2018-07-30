Brentford sign French defender Julian Jeanvier on four-year deal

Julian Jeanvier has agreed a four-year deal with Brentford

Brentford have signed defender Julian Jeanvier from Reims on a four-year contract, subject to international clearance.

The 26-year-old centre-back completed his medical on Monday and is a direct replacement for John Egan, who joined Sheffield United earlier this month.

The transfer fee is undisclosed but Sky sources say Jeanvier cost the Bees £1.8m. The club have the option to extend his contract for another year.

"We are very happy that Julian has chosen to come to Brentford as the next step in his career," said head coach Dean Smith.

Reading vs Derby Live on

"We were looking to replace John Egan when he left us, and Julian perfectly fits the bill in terms of stature, the way he plays, personality and the characteristics we see in players.

"We think he has the potential to get better. He had a great season with Reims last season and his performances saw him named in the Team of the Year for Ligue Deux. I look forward to working with him."

Jeanvier helped Reim win promotion to Ligue 1 last season and made 65 appearances during his two seasons with the club.

He began his career with AS Nancy before joining Lille in 2013. Loan spells at Red Star and Belgium's Royal Excel Mouscron followed before Reims signed him in 2016.

"He is someone we have scouted extensively," said Rasmus Ankersen, Brentford's co-director of football.

"With his athleticism and power, we are convinced he will be able to compete very well in the Championship."

Brentford play Rotherham United at Griffin Park on Saturday in their Sky Bet Championship season opener.