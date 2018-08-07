Brentford re-sign Moses Odubajo after successful pre-season trial

Moses Odubajo is back for a second spell with Brentford

Moses Odubajo has completed a return to Brentford, signing a one-year deal with the Sky Bet Championship club.

Odubajo, who can play at right-back or on the right side of midfield, played 49 games for the Bees in his one season at Griffin Park before leaving for Hull City for £3.5m in the summer of 2015.

The 25-year-old was a regular in his first season at the KCOM Stadium but then suffered multiple serious knee injuries which ruled him out for the best part of two years.

He left Hull at the end of his three-year contract after turning down the offer of a new contract, and spent pre-season back in west London with Brentford.

Head coach Dean Smith said: "Moses clearly has the qualities we are looking for in a Brentford player.

"He is a good personality, a quality footballer and someone who wants to get better.

"He has had a tough couple of years with injuries but we are confident that, when managed correctly, we can get the best out of him and get him playing football to the standard we know he is capable of. We are all looking forward to working together."

