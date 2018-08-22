Drone shows Brentford's new stadium from aerial view

0:24 Bees-eye view: Brentford's new stadium Bees-eye view: Brentford's new stadium

Drone footage has captured a 'Bees-eye view' of Brentford's new stadium, which will hold over 17,000 fans.

Brentford currently have the second-smallest capacity (12,763) in the Sky Bet Championship, but work is well underway on their new home in west London, which will be called the Lionel Road stadium.

The Bees hope to be in their new ground by December 2019, and the latest images show construction work is taking place on the south stand.

'The Brentford FC Drone', which posts regular developments of the new ground on social media, has uploaded footage shows cranes in operation, having begun work in April this year.

Brentford will be leaving Griffin Park, where they have been based since 1904.

The club finished fifth, ninth and 10th in the past three Championship campaigns, and chairman Cliff Crown has said the new stadium can help bridge the financial gap to the Premier League.

