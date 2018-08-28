Brentford to leave Griffin Park and move into new stadium in summer of 2020
Last Updated: 28/08/18 1:48pm
Brentford have announced plans to move into their new stadium for the 2020-21 season.
Construction on the club's new 17,250-seater Brentford Community Stadium commenced four months ago and the foundations are 90 percent laid.
The club said in a statement: "We are delighted to confirm to all our supporters and fans that Brentford FC will play a full final season at Griffin Park and then move to our new stadium at the end of the 2019/20 season and in good time to commence the 2020/21 season.
"Given the complexity of large-scale building works adjacent to railway lines, the need to anticipate the normal delays and problems that inevitably arise in a complicated construction project, and the operational challenges surrounding a mid-season move, our view is that an end of season move is best.
"This of course gives us the chance to give Griffin Park a proper full season's send off as we mark the club's 130th year during the 2019/20 season."
Brentford are expected to share their new stadium with rugby union side London Irish. More than 900 new homes will be built as part of the redevelopment as well as a new public square with shops.
More to follow...
Tuesday's Super 6
Jeff has given away £1.25m over the last week. Enter your predictions for free here.