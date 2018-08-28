Brentford to leave Griffin Park and move into new stadium in summer of 2020

An artist's impression of Brentford's new stadium (courtesy of Brentford FC)

Brentford have announced plans to move into their new stadium for the 2020-21 season.

Construction on the club's new 17,250-seater Brentford Community Stadium commenced four months ago and the foundations are 90 percent laid.

The club said in a statement: "We are delighted to confirm to all our supporters and fans that Brentford FC will play a full final season at Griffin Park and then move to our new stadium at the end of the 2019/20 season and in good time to commence the 2020/21 season.

Brentford have been at Griffin Park since 1904

"Given the complexity of large-scale building works adjacent to railway lines, the need to anticipate the normal delays and problems that inevitably arise in a complicated construction project, and the operational challenges surrounding a mid-season move, our view is that an end of season move is best.

"This of course gives us the chance to give Griffin Park a proper full season's send off as we mark the club's 130th year during the 2019/20 season."

Brentford are expected to share their new stadium with rugby union side London Irish. More than 900 new homes will be built as part of the redevelopment as well as a new public square with shops.

More to follow...