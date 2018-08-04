League Two round-up: Swindon beat Macclesfield after late penalty drama

Phil Brown's Swindon won 3-2

Michael Doughty dispatched two added-time penalties to steal Swindon a controversial 3-2 League Two win over Macclesfield.

Koby Arthur thought he had done enough with his two goals to secure Macclesfield an opening-day win on the road, only for the visitors to capitulate right at the last.

Kieran Agard fired a penalty and teed up Ryan Harley's strike as MK Dons kick-started their promotion drive with a 2-1 win at Oldham. Otis Khan scored twice as Mansfield overwhelmed Newport 3-0 to start their campaign in style.

Former Bradford player Nicky Law helped last season's beaten play-off finalists Exeter see off Carlisle 3-1. Kevin Nolan's much-fancied Notts County were held to a frustrating goalless draw at home to Colchester, while Forest Green ran riot at Grimsby, winning 4-1.

Midfielder James Jones claimed a hat-trick as Crewe thumped Morecambe 6-0 at Gresty Road. Promoted Tranmere secured a fine 2-2 draw at Stevenage, courtesy of two goals from striker James Norwood.

Tom Pope struck twice as Port Vale cruised past Cambridge 3-0, with debutant Ricky Miller firing home from a free-kick.

Lincoln sneaked to a 1-0 win at Northampton thanks to Matt Green's goal, while Gold Omotayo's late effort sealed a 1-0 victory for Bury over nine-man Yeovil. The visitors had both Tom James and Jordan Green sent off.

Ollie Palmer's header earned Crawley a 1-0 win at Cheltenham.