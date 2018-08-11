League Two round-up: Lincoln cruise to victory

Lincoln boss Danny Cowley

Lincoln beat Swindon 4-1 to maintain their 100 per cent start in Sky Bet League Two.

John Akinde set the Imps on their way with a penalty after 10 minutes, with defender Michael Bostwick adding a second from a corner.

Michael Doughty pulled one back from the penalty spot before half-time, but late goals from Harry Toffolo and substitute Matt Green made sure of two wins from two.

Exeter also have maximum points after a 2-0 win at Morecambe, who have now lost both their opening league games.

A last-minute goal from substitute Ousseynou Cisse gave MK Dons, relegated from League One last season, a 1-0 home win over Bury as they too began with six points from six.

Forest Green had looked on course to keep up their own 100 per cent start before Oldham hit a second-half equaliser. Mansfield also had to settle for a point after a 2-2 draw at Yeovil, where all the goals came in the first half.

Notts County, expected to be among the promotion contenders, are still looking for their first win after losing 3-2 at Cambridge following a stoppage-time header from Barry Corr.

Alex Revell scored twice in the closing two minutes as Stevenage won 3-1 at Crawley. Alex Reid's opener had been cancelled out by Ollie Palmer. Colchester also maintained their unbeaten start with a 2-0 home win over Port Vale thanks to Courtney Senior and Ryan Jackson.

James Norwood's early free-kick helped Tranmere to a 1-0 victory over winless Cheltenham. Macclesfield also remain without a point after going down 2-0 at home to Grimsby.

Carlisle, though, picked up their first positive result after a 2-2 home draw with Northampton. Jamie Devitt's opener was cancelled out by Kevin van Veen's header just before half-time. Matt Crooks then put the Cobblers in front just after the hour, but Hallam Hope soon equalised to earn a share of the spoils.

Newport beat Crewe 1-0 with a header from Padraig Amond - but only after Crewe's Paul Green had his 66th-minute penalty saved.