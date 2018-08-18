League Two round-up: Exeter and Lincoln held but stay joint top

Lincoln boss Danny Cowley

Exeter and Lincoln remain at the top of Sky Bet League Two despite conceding a late equaliser to draw 1-1 against Newport.

Exeter led at the break through Jayden Stockley's header and were destined to take top spot outright, but Newport's Mark Harris struck in the 82nd minute to rescue Newport a point.

Exeter and Lincoln cannot be separated on points, goal difference or goals scored after all fourth-tier clubs completed their first three games of the season.

John Akinde's second-half penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for Lincoln as they dropped their first points of the campaign at rivals Grimsby.

Stevenage extended their unbeaten start to climb into third place after a 1-0 home win against Morecambe. MK Dons are level on points with Stevenage following their goalless draw at Crewe and Port Vale moved up to fifth as Luke Hannant's first-half effort secured them a 1-0 home win against Crawley.

Swindon fought back from two goals down to beat 10-man Tranmere 3-2 at the County Ground. Forest Green occupy the last play-off place behind Swindon after conceding a last-minute equaliser and having a man sent off in a 1-1 draw at Bury.

Sammie Szmodics fired a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Colchester a 1-1 draw at Mansfield, who appeared on course for victory when Craig Davies scored in the 81st minute.

Oldham registered their first win of the season, beating Macclesfield 3-1 at Boundary Park. Richie Bennett's first-half goal clinched Carlisle their first win of the season, 1-0 at Cheltenham. Northampton drew 2-2 with Cambridge.

Yeovil won 4-0 at Notts County on Friday night.