League Two round-up: Lincoln move top after beating Notts County

Lincoln boss Danny Cowley

Lincoln moved to the top of the Sky Bet League Two standings as Notts County's miserable start to the season continued at Sincil Bank.

The teams were both beaten in the semi-finals of last term's play-offs but while Lincoln are the early pace-setters in this campaign, the Magpies have taken just one point from their first five games after this 3-1 defeat.

It seemed the writing was on the wall as early as the seventh minute for the visitors when Lee Frecklington spectacularly volleyed home from just outside the area.

Lincoln were pegged back in the 19th minute when Andy Kellett's free-kick crept beyond Grant Smith but Bruno Andrade restored their lead with a fine finish just after the half-hour mark. Andrade then turned provider 10 minutes after the interval, crossing for Harry Anderson to turn home and seal a fourth win in five for the Imps.

MK Dons leapt above Exeter and into second in the table after a 1-0 victory for boss Paul Tisdale over the club where he spent more than 12 years.

Colchester and Stevenage saw their unbeaten starts to the season ended by Northampton and Yeovil respectively. Second-half strikes from Matt Crooks and Billy Waters put Northampton in control, meaning Aaron Pierre's own goal deep into time added on was mere consolation for Colchester in a 2-1 defeat.

Alex Fisher and Sessi D'Almeida both scored in the first half as Yeovil claimed a 2-0 win over Stevenage, whose bad day was compounded by Michael Timlin's late sending-off.

Ashley Nadesan's strike lifted Carlisle to a 1-0 victory over Crewe, while Newport overcame Grimsby by the same scoreline thanks to Matt Dolan's free-kick.

Quickfire goals from Chris O'Grady and Gevaro Nepomuceno helped Oldham beat Morecambe 2-0, while debutant Sam Jones' strike proved the difference for Cheltenham in a 1-0 win at Cambridge.

Malvind Benning's header was cancelled out by Harry Smith as Macclesfield grabbed a 1-1 draw at home to Mansfield while Tranmere edged out Port Vale 1-0 courtesy of James Norwood's close-range strike.

Ollie Palmer scored the winner two minutes from time as Crawley hit back from 2-1 down to overcome Bury 3-2. Swindon midfielder Michael Doughty's penalty earned a 1-1 draw at Forest Green, who had gone ahead through Christian Doidge's early effort.