Greg Docherty signs for Shrewsbury from Rangers on loan

Greg Docherty (left) has joined Shrewsbury Town on loan

Greg Docherty has joined Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan from Rangers.

The loan deal will keep Docherty at the League One club until the end of the 2018/19 season.

Docherty, who joined the Glasgow club from Hamilton Academical in January, has made 14 appearances so far in his time at Ibrox.

The 21-year-old made 94 appearances for Hamilton and scored six goals after he made his debut in December 2013. He scored his first senior goal in May 2015.

Shrewsbury opened their League One campaign last weekend with a 1-0 defeat to Bradford City. They face Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Saturday.