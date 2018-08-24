Peterborough sign Darren Lyon after Hamilton Academical exit

Lyon's career highlights include scoring at the Ibrox against Rangers in August 2016

Peterborough United have strengthened their squad with the signing of former Hamilton Academical defender Darren Lyon on a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 23-year-old, who helped Hamilton to promotion from the Scottish Championship, trained with Peterborough this week. The Scot will provide competition for places at right-back and can also operate in midfield.

Looking ahead to his role at United, Lyon told the club's website: "I can play right-back and centre-mid, I prefer to play in the midfield, but I supposed it's a huge benefit that I can play both positions."

Lyon, who had two-and-a-half years left on his contract at Hamilton, said he wanted to move on from the Scottish team to "progress and try something different".

He added: "I believe this is the perfect club for me. It is a good time to be signing after such a good start to the season. The lads have been great with me. I know a few of them already from my time in Scotland. I feel this is the right time to come down to England and I am looking forward to it."

Reflecting on his new player, Peterborough manager Steve Evans said: "Darren chose to leave Hamilton even though he had two years left to run at the club, he wasn't happy with how he was developing and progressing at the club. He knows one or two of our lads and when we heard he was available, we invited him down and he has settled down already within the squad and the group.

"He is a young man who came to my attention when he was part of the youth set-up at Glasgow Rangers but he wasn't able to break into the first team at Ibrox and signed for Hamilton. He was part of that group that got promoted into the Scottish Premier League and last season I saw him play four or five times when I travelled north of the border to watch other targeted players.

Manager Steve Evans thinks Lyon will widen options for key areas on the pitch

"Darren is full of energy, he put in some good performances and is very comfortable at right-back or right wing back and those are his premier positions, but he can also operate as a midfielder. I can remember him scoring a goal against Rangers at Ibrox when he ran 60-yards to get on the end of a cross into the box.

"He is young, we have had him with us for a week, assessed him with the group and when we played a practice game at the training ground, he set up a couple of goals from right back and was generally outstanding. It was very important that we covered that right back and right hand side of the pitch with a bit of depth".

Peterborough currently sit at the top of League One. They play away to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.