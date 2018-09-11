Peterborough to punish Jason Cummings for wrecking flat

Peterborough say they will support striker Jason Cummings

Jason Cummings will be punished by Peterborough after footage emerged of him wrecking his own flat.

Peterborough manager Steve Evans revealed the Sky Bet League One club would also offer their support to the Scotland striker following a "difficult spell" in his life due to a break-up with his girlfriend.

Cummings joined Peterborough on loan from Nottingham Forest in the summer after a permanent move to boyhood club Rangers failed to materialise.

He is the joint top scorer in League One with six goals and has helped Peterborough reach the top of the table.

Evans told talkSPORT: "We know the bigger picture as we are inside the football club. The kid has just gone through a difficult [spell] splitting up from a girlfriend.

"Everyone then goes and has a couple of beers, when they shouldn't do, and gets emotionally upset... then sometimes you do things you obviously regret.

Cummings was voted League One's player of the month for August, with Evans picking up the manager award

"Having been with Jason and having spoken to him there's no doubt that's the situation here.

"He'll get internally disciplined as you'd expect, but at the same time, he'll get all our support and love for a difficult situation at this time in his life.

"As a football club led by our chairman, we made it clear to Jason last night and this morning that we're here to support him but we expect a better code of conduct, we expect better discipline.

"But we're still here to support our personnel - our staff and our players - when difficult times arrive.

"We're flying high at the top of the league so it's good times for us. But we'd be supporting him if we were bottom of the league, that's our job."