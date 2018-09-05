Rochdale boss Keith Hill praises schoolboy man of the match Luke Matheson

Rochdale manager Keith Hill

Rochdale manager Keith Hill has praised 15-year-old Luke Matheson, who turned in a man-of-the-match performance just hours after finishing his first day back at school after the summer holidays.

The right-back came on as a 13th-minute substitute in Dale's 2-1 win over local rivals Bury in their Checkatrade Trophy match at the Crown Oil Arena on Tuesday night, as he became the club's youngest ever debutant, aged 15 years and 336 days.

Matheson proceeded to play a crucial role and Hill described it as a "special night".

😀🙌👏



Start back school on Tuesday after the summer holidays ✅

Make your first team debut aged 15 the same evening ✅

Be part of a 2-1 win over local rivals ✅

Receive the Man of the Match award ✅

Become the club's youngest ever debutant ✅



Congrats, Luke Matheson!#RAFC pic.twitter.com/bo0SyZQ0eP — Rochdale AFC (@officiallydale) September 5, 2018

"Luke Matheson - wow," Hill said on Rochdale's official website. "He was outstanding. We know what he can do. It's not a leap of faith, because we know what he can do.

"The supporters were receptive to Luke, and the players are and were as well.

"He's been training with the first team whilst he's not been at school during the summer and I'm really pleased for him that he got his chance. They're special nights when that happens."

10:37 Checkatrade Trophy Highlights: Tuesday Checkatrade Trophy Highlights: Tuesday

Rochdale's previous youngest player was Daniel Adshead, who made his debut aged 16 years and 17 days against the same opponents in the same competition last year.

Adshead signed his first professional contract on Tuesday afternoon and also featured against the Shakers.