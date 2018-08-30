Harry Kewell close to being named Notts County boss

Harry Kewell did take training with Crawley on Thursday

Harry Kewell is close to being named as the new manager of Notts County following positive talks, Sky Sports News understands.

The Crawley Town head coach and his staff are understood not to be training at the club on Thursday morning, after Notts County were given permission to speak to Kewell on Wednesday.

County sacked manager Kevin Nolan on Sunday in the wake of Saturday's 3-1 defeat by Lincoln City, with the club bottom of Sky Bet League Two without a win this season.

Kewell's Crawley currently sit mid-table after taking seven points from their opening five games.

The former Liverpool midfielder was handed his first managerial role by Crawley in May last year after spending two years coaching Watford's youth teams.

County will go in search of their first win of the season against Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, while Crawley are away to Oldham.