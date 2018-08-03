Accrington Stanley to have goalkeeping coach Tony Warner on bench against Gillingham

Tony Warner has also played and coached in Australia, Malta and India

Accrington Stanley have drafted in their new 44-year-old goalkeeping coach Tony Warner to act as cover for Saturday's match against Gillingham.

Manager John Coleman has been searching for a replacement following keeper Aaron Chapman's move to Peterborough in May, but has been unsuccessful in his attempts to bring in a loan so far.

Warner joined Stanley as goalkeeping coach in July, and he has now signed a playing contract in order to act as back-up to No 1 Jonny Maxted.

Warner, who was at the Crown Ground three years ago without appearing, had a 21-year playing career which featured spells at Liverpool, Millwall, Fulham and Leeds.

"Obviously Tony is very experienced, he is our goalkeeping coach but he is still very fit and we know, if he is needed, he can play at this level," said Coleman.

"We are still on the hunt for a goalkeeper but it's been a frustrating search so far."

Warner, the successor of coach Billy Stewart, said: "It's good to be back in the Football League coaching at this level. I didn't expect to be on the bench but I am ready to step up to the plate if necessary."