Derek McInnes would be a ‘good signing’ for Rangers, says Brian Laudrup

Brian Laudrup says former Rangers team-mate Derek McInnes would be a “good signing” for the club if he returned to Ibrox as manager.

McInnes remains the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Pedro Caixinha after the Portuguese was sacked after just seven months in charge nearly three weeks ago, with U20 boss Graeme Murty presiding over back-to-back wins in caretaker charge since then.

Rangers say they are yet to interview any candidates for the vacancy and insist they will take their time "to ensure that the best possible decision is made".

Brian Laudrup played with Derek McInnes at Rangers

Laudrup, who scored the goal which sealed Rangers' nine-in-a-row title triumph in 1997, played alongside Aberdeen manager McInnes during his time in Govan and said he could provide the "stability" needed at the club.

"They went for a manager who probably didn't know the size of the club and unfortunately for him and his staff he was removed after a few months," Laudrup told Sky Sports News.

McInnes is in charge at Aberdeen

"I think what they need right now is stability, they need somebody to come in who knows the club inside and out.

"In that respect Derek McInnes would be a good signing but whether it is possible remains to be seen."

Laudrup jokingly ruled himself out of the running for the job, but said he hoped to see Rangers make the right appointment.

Laudrup celebrates a goal with Paul Gascoigne and McInnes

"I don't think I am the right answer to that one," he said when asked if he would consider throwing his hat into the ring for the role.

"I've decided not to become a coach but deep in my heart I'm still a Rangers man and fingers crossed they will find the right man for the job."