Celtic chief Peter Lawwell to replace Rangers' Stewart Robinson on SPFL board

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has been elected to serve on the board of the Scottish Professional Football League, replacing Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson.

Lawwell was one of six representatives chosen to represent the 42 member clubs at the SPFL annual general meeting at Hampden on Monday morning.

Hearts chairwoman Ann Budge leaves the board after two years, with Motherwell's Alan Burrows and John Nelms of Dundee elected to represent the top flight along with Lawwell.

Former Hamilton chairman Les Gray joins Budge and Robertson in making way after a year each.

Warren Hawke and Martin Ritchie retain their places as Ladbrokes Championship delegates, coming from Morton and Falkirk respectively, while Stranraer chairman Iain Dougan will represent the bottom two divisions once again.

The six representatives will serve on the board for the 2018/19 season alongside an unchanged trio of SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster, chairman Murdoch MacLennan and independent non-executive director Karyn McCluskey.