Scottish Premiership: Victory for Aberdeen, Hamilton win away

Aberdeen's Gary Mackay Steven celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0

Aberdeen made it 10 wins in a row against toothless Dundee as Gary Mackay-Steven's second-half penalty sealed a 1-0 victory at Dens Park.

Both sides struggled in the final third during a lively encounter as a string of chances went begging.

But the visitors extended their run of success against the Dark Blues to double figures as Mackay-Steven slotted home from the spot with 15 minutes left.

Niall McGinn's corner found Dom Ball at the back post but his header appeared to be stopped by the hand of Genseric Kusunga and Bobby Madden immediately pointed to the spot.

Former Dundee United wideman Mackay-Steven had been jeered all afternoon by the home support but had the last laugh as he tucked the spot-kick into the corner.

Steven Boyd hit a sensational Lanarkshire derby winner as Hamilton manager Martin Canning saw a double switch pay off in spectacular fashion.

Boyd volleyed into the top corner from 25 yards with his first touch to earn Accies a 1-0 victory at Fir Park and leave neighbours Motherwell still looking for their first point of the season.

Boyd's 67th-minute strike came after fellow substitute Ross Cunningham had seen a free-kick bounce back off the wall.

The pair had more shots on goal in their first minute on the pitch than Canning's starting line-up managed in total but Motherwell paid the price for an off-day in the final third with only Gael Bigirimana showing much invention.

In the other 3pm kick-off, Livingston collected their first top-flight point in 12 years after battling to a share of the spoils in a 0-0 draw with Kilmarnock.

In a game of few chances the Premiership newcomers, who lost out to Celtic last weekend, looked lively in the first half and went close when Steven Lawless had a shot saved by goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald.

Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke saw an effort come back off a post in the first half.