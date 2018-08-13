Don Cowie rejoins Ross County from Hearts
Last Updated: 13/08/18 9:20pm
Don Cowie has left Hearts to rejoin his first professional club Ross County.
The midfielder leaves Tyncastle for the Scottish Championship after two-and-a-half years at the club, having made 84 appearances and scoring five goals.
Hearts released a club statement, saying: "The club would like to thank Don for all his efforts at Hearts and wishes him the very best of luck at Ross County."
Steven Ferguson, co-manager of Ross County, was pleased Cowie turned down offers from the Scottish Premiership in favour of returning to the club where he made his professional debut.
"We appreciate Don Cowie had a number of offers to remain in the Premiership but he has a long affiliation with RCFC," said Ferguson.
"Stuart & I are delighted to secure Don's services again moving forward. He has so much to offer both on & off the pitch.
"It's common knowledge the high standards Don sets and how he looks after himself.
"Don has the ability to play in a number of positions across midfield. We look forward to adding his qualities to our group."
