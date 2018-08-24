Fort William facing season with negative points total
Last Updated: 24/08/18 12:19pm
Scottish Highland League side Fort William are facing spending the rest of the season with a negative points total after receiving a penalty for fielding ineligible players.
Having finished bottom on five points with a goal difference of -153 as they failed to win a match last season, Fort William have made a similar start to this campaign.
They remain without a point five games into the new season, having conceded 48 goals and scored just two, with their most recent result a 10-0 defeat to Inverurie Loco Works FC.
Celtic vs Rangers
September 2, 2018, 11:00am
Live on
However, the situation worsened on Friday when the Highland League announced a nine-point deduction and a £150 fine as punishment for fielding an ineligible player on three separate occasions.
Therefore a repeat of last season's performance, which saw five draws and 29 losses, would see Fort William end the season on a points total of minus-four.
The club's quest to get back in the positive begins at home to third-placed Formartine United on Saturday.