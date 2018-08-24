Fort William facing season with negative points total

Fort William were handed a nine-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player on three separate occasions

Scottish Highland League side Fort William are facing spending the rest of the season with a negative points total after receiving a penalty for fielding ineligible players.

Having finished bottom on five points with a goal difference of -153 as they failed to win a match last season, Fort William have made a similar start to this campaign.

They remain without a point five games into the new season, having conceded 48 goals and scored just two, with their most recent result a 10-0 defeat to Inverurie Loco Works FC.

However, the situation worsened on Friday when the Highland League announced a nine-point deduction and a £150 fine as punishment for fielding an ineligible player on three separate occasions.

Therefore a repeat of last season's performance, which saw five draws and 29 losses, would see Fort William end the season on a points total of minus-four.

The club's quest to get back in the positive begins at home to third-placed Formartine United on Saturday.