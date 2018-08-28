Murrayfield: Behind the scenes at the potential new home of Scottish football

2:44 Sky Sports News takes a look inside Murrayfield Stadium as the Scottish FA faces a big decision. Sky Sports News takes a look inside Murrayfield Stadium as the Scottish FA faces a big decision.

Scottish football may be about to move house for the first time in 112 years.

On Monday, we took you inside Scotland's current home, Hampden Park, which has hosted internationals, cup finals and three European Cup finals

However, the Scottish Football Association (SFA) is considering leaving Hampden when the lease expires in 2020 and a decision is expected on Wednesday.

Murrayfield already hosts Scotland's rugby matches and has been suggested as a potential replacement.

The stadium has a capacity of 67,000 (larger than Hampden's 51,866) and is well served by transport systems in Edinburgh.

England were the first visitors to Murrayfield, back in 1925, and the ground hosted matches at the Rugby World Cups of 1991, 1999 and 2007.

Primarily used for rugby union, the ground has also hosted rugby league, football and American Football matches, and music greats such as David Bowie, U2, Madonna and the Rolling Stones have also performed there.

Click on the video link to take a look inside Murrayfield.