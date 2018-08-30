Celtic v Rangers: James McFadden's Old Firm tactical preview

6:19 Watch James McFadden's tactical preview of Celtic v Rangers Watch James McFadden's tactical preview of Celtic v Rangers

Celtic host Rangers in Steven Gerrard's first Old Firm derby live on Sky Sports on Sunday, but where will the game be won and lost?

Former Scotland international James McFadden has previewed the encounter for Sky Sports, picking his starting line-ups for each side and examining two key battles.

McFadden believes Moussa Dembele's duel with Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson could be decisive, while at the other end he feels Celtic's Dedryck Boyata will have his work cut out up against Alfredo Morelos, who has just been called up to the Colombia squad for the first time.

"It's set to be their most closely-contested game in a long time," McFadden told Sky Sports. "Rangers have started the season fairly well and Celtic haven't been as good as they have been in previous seasons, so it's set for a good game."

