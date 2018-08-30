Ayr United manager Ian McCall rejects chance of Falkirk return

Ian McCall has decided to stay at Ayr

Ayr United boss Ian McCall has turned down the chance to return to Falkirk as manager.

McCall held discussions with Falkirk after they made an official approach, but he has opted to stay at Somerset Park and not replace Paul Hartley, who was fired on Monday.

He was previously Falkirk manager from 2002-2003, before leaving for Dundee United, and also played for the club between 1992 and 1994.

"I had a very brief meeting with Falkirk and made the decision to stay at Ayr United," said McCall, whose side sit top of the Scottish Championship.

"I believe we have a young and exciting team. The club is moving in the right direction, though there is still a lot of hard work to do and I have a very personal debt to our chairman, Lachlan Cameron.

"Having played and managed at Falkirk before, I am very aware they are a very special football club and I wish them all the best."

Gordon Young remains in temporary charge of the Bairns, who have lost their first three games of the 2018/19 Championship campaign and sit bottom of the table.