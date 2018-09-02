Celtic v Rangers: Watch Old Firm game live on Sky Sports Football, stream with Now TV

Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers go head to head in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday

Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers meet in front of the Sky Sports cameras for the first time this season this weekend.

Steven Gerrard will get his first taste of the Glasgow derby action as he pits his wits against former Liverpool colleague Brendan Rodgers for the first time as a manager.

When is Celtic vs Rangers?

Celtic take on Rangers in the first Old Firm game of 2018/19 on Sunday, September 2.

The game takes place at Celtic Park, with kick-off at midday.

How can I watch it?

The game is live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 11am.

You can also stream the game with NOW TV - get a day pass for just £7.99.

We'll also have text commentary of the clash on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.

Celtic vs Rangers Live on

Who's in form?

Rangers are unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership this season, though they were pegged back by Motherwell in injury-time last weekend. Celtic have won two out of three - losing to Hearts last month - and sit a point above their rivals.

The Hoops are unbeaten in the last 11 Old Firm games since they lost on penalties in the 2016 Scottish Cup semi-final.

0:25 Graeme Souness is ready for an 'intense' Old Firm game Graeme Souness is ready for an 'intense' Old Firm game

Any early team news?

There will be no Moussa Dembele for Celtic - he joined Lyon in a £19.7m deal on Friday. Odsonne Edouard could return after missing five games through a hamstring injury, though.

Rangers have no fresh injuries. Joe Worrall has signed on loan from Nottingham Forest while Eros Grezda has signed a four-year contract subject to visa and international clearance. Borna Barisic should come back in after missing the Europa League game against Ufa through ineligibility.

0:49 Rangers will not play for the draw, says Charlie Nicholas Rangers will not play for the draw, says Charlie Nicholas

Who's the referee?

Willie Collum has been given the task of keeping the sides in check. The experienced official oversaw Celtic's 3-2 win at Ibrox in March - and sent off Jozo Simunovic.

Watch Celtic v Rangers from 11am on Sky Sports Football on Sunday.