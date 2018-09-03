Celtic 1-0 Rangers: Watch Old Firm highlights from Celtic Park
Last Updated: 02/09/18 5:37pm
Olivier Ntcham was the hero as Celtic won the first Old Firm clash of the season on Sunday.
Ntcham struck the only goal of a keenly-fought game in the 62nd minute as Brendan Rodgers triumphed over Steven Gerrard and condemned his former Liverpool captain to a first defeat as Rangers manager.
Click or tap on the video to re-live the best of the action.
Play Super 6
Jeff has given away over £1.5m over the last fortnight! Enter your predictions for free here.