Celtic 1-0 Rangers: Watch Old Firm highlights from Celtic Park

Last Updated: 02/09/18 5:37pm
5:02
Celtic 1-0 Rangers - see how the Hoops claimed victory
Olivier Ntcham was the hero as Celtic won the first Old Firm clash of the season on Sunday.

Ntcham struck the only goal of a keenly-fought game in the 62nd minute as Brendan Rodgers triumphed over Steven Gerrard and condemned his former Liverpool captain to a first defeat as Rangers manager.

Click or tap on the video to re-live the best of the action.

