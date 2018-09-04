Barry Smith resigns as Raith Rovers manager

Barry Smith has resigned after just over a year in charge of Raith Rovers

Barry Smith has resigned as manager of Raith Rovers despite the Scottish League One club's strong start to the season.

The Fife club are unbeaten after five games and sit alongside Arbroath at the top of Scottish football's third tier on 11 points.

However, differences between Smith and the Rovers board appear to have convinced the 44-year-old that his position was untenable.

"The board of Raith Rovers Football Club have this evening reluctantly accepted the resignation of manager Barry Smith," a club statement read.

"Kevin Cuthbert has agreed to be in charge of all football matters for the game on Saturday against Ross County.

"The board are now considering all options for taking the club forward. Further information will be issued in due course."

Smith arrived at Stark's Park in the summer of 2017 following the club's relegation from the Scottish Championship and almost guided Rovers to an immediate return to the second tier.