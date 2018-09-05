Greenock Morton chairman hits out at Falkirk over management swoop

Ray McKinnon has taken over at Scottish Championship bottom club Falkirk

Greenock Morton chairman Crawford Rae has hit out at the manner in which management team Ray McKinnon and Darren Taylor left to join fellow Scottish Championship side Falkirk.

Falkirk appointed McKinnon as their new manager on Friday after Paul Hartley was sacked, after they lost all four of their opening league matches of the season.

But Rae is unhappy with how they left Cappielow Park, confirming Morton are "working with our advisers to obtain suitable redress".

"I would like to take this opportunity to address questions raised by Ray McKinnon's press conference at the Falkirk Stadium yesterday [Tuesday] afternoon," Rae said in a statement on the club's official website.

"When Falkirk Football Club asked to speak with Ray on Friday I told Falkirk that Ray was contracted to Morton and we were delighted with the progress that had been made.

"I also stated that we would require a six-figure sum for our management team. I was told that this would be put to the Falkirk board and that they would get back to me.

"Ray contacted me within 45 minutes of that conversation to tell me that a reporter had told him that Morton had refused an approach from Falkirk. I found the timing of this development rather concerning and I couldn't work out where this leak could have come from.

"I told Ray at our meeting that I was planning to tell him of the approach but only after our game against Partick Thistle the following day. I thought it important that given the importance of the fixture that we didn't want his focus taken away from the game in hand.

"Ray told me that he had put together a great squad, he had a great relationship with all the players and had no desire to go anywhere. He simply wanted to listen to what Falkirk had to offer.

"Falkirk were not allowed to contact Ray directly, but because circumstances had changed and Ray was telling me he was aware that Falkirk wanted dialogue, which he intimated that he wanted too, I felt that given our close relationship, I couldn't deny Ray an opportunity to simply speak to Falkirk.

"Whether or not we permitted Ray to talk to Falkirk is not the issue. Ray and Darren were not at any time released from their contracts with Morton.

"When they subsequently intimated their resignations in breach of contract, the resignations were rejected and they were told that they remained under contract to Greenock Morton until the end of May 2019, as we did not wish to lose our management team.

"We are currently working with our advisers to obtain suitable redress following the actions of Falkirk, Mr McKinnon and Mr Taylor."