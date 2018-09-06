Jonatan Johansson named Greenock Morton manager

Jonatan Johansson (left) is Greenock Morton's new boss

Greenock Morton have appointed former Rangers and Charlton striker Jonatan Johansson on a two-year contract.

The former Finland international has previously been a coach at Motherwell and Rangers.

Johansson replaces Ray McKinnon who left Morton to take charge at Falkirk last week just four months after taking over at Cappielow.

The 43-year-old started his coaching career as Morton's reserve boss in 2012 and went on to coach at Motherwell and most recently Rangers.

Morton chairman Crawford Rae told the club's website: "JJ has a fantastic work ethic, a great football brain.

"Jonatan has a fantastic CV, both playing and coaching, and has been eager for an opportunity to get into management.

"We are thrilled about our appointment and we look forward to sharing this new chapter together.

"I cannot wait to see him in action as we rekindle Greenock Morton's long-standing Nordic association of over 50 years."

Morton dropped to fifth in the Scottish Championship after losing their first game without McKinnon 1-0 at Partick Thistle on Saturday.