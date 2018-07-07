Shamrock Rovers 0-7 Celtic: Brendan Rodgers' side stroll to friendly win

Celtic players celebrate during their 7-0 win at Shamrock Rovers

Celtic saw off Shamrock Rovers in style in Dublin with a 7-0 friendly victory on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers' side, who travel to Armenia next week to face Alashkert in their Champions League first qualifying round first leg, finalised their preparations with a comfortable win as Odsonne Edouard and Callum McGregor grabbed two goals each.

Moussa Dembele opened the scoring early on before Edouard doubled their lead on 27 minutes as Shamrock Rovers struggled to deal with Celtic's quality.

McGregor added a third on 34 minutes with a neat finish, Edouard grabbed a simple second just before the break, and McGregor then got another before the hour mark.

Scott Sinclair made it 6-0 20 minutes from time, before Lewis Morgan grabbed a fine debut goal following his move from St Mirren in January.