Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers refuses to rule out third bid for John McGinn

John McGinn has already been the subject of two bids by Celtic

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has refused to rule out making a third bid for Hibernian midfielder John McGinn.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon confirmed on Wednesday that his club had rejected a second offer for the Scotland international, who has entered the final year of his contract.

The second improved offer from the Scottish champions was understood to be around £1.75million after an initial offer of £1.5m was knocked back by Hibs.

When asked if he could foresee another offer going in, Rodgers said: "I am distant from that, so time will tell.

"That's something for the clubs to organise. I coach the team, I manage the team. We target players but ultimately any agreements have to be between the two clubs.

"We respect John is still very much a Hibs player and unless there's an agreement... like I say, it's going to be a difficult one. That's really between the clubs."

McGinn, who has won nine caps for Scotland, has one year left on his current deal and has attracted interested from a number of clubs, including some from the Premier League.

The 23-year-old joined Hibs from St Mirren in 2015 and has made 132 total appearances since then, scoring 15 times and helping the club win the Scottish Cup in 2016.