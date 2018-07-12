Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers refuses to rule out third bid for John McGinn
Last Updated: 12/07/18 3:18pm
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has refused to rule out making a third bid for Hibernian midfielder John McGinn.
Hibs head coach Neil Lennon confirmed on Wednesday that his club had rejected a second offer for the Scotland international, who has entered the final year of his contract.
The second improved offer from the Scottish champions was understood to be around £1.75million after an initial offer of £1.5m was knocked back by Hibs.
When asked if he could foresee another offer going in, Rodgers said: "I am distant from that, so time will tell.
"That's something for the clubs to organise. I coach the team, I manage the team. We target players but ultimately any agreements have to be between the two clubs.
"We respect John is still very much a Hibs player and unless there's an agreement... like I say, it's going to be a difficult one. That's really between the clubs."
McGinn, who has won nine caps for Scotland, has one year left on his current deal and has attracted interested from a number of clubs, including some from the Premier League.
The 23-year-old joined Hibs from St Mirren in 2015 and has made 132 total appearances since then, scoring 15 times and helping the club win the Scottish Cup in 2016.