Celtic duo Odsonne Edouard and Olivier Ntcham train after car crash

Odsonne Edouard and Olivier Ntcham are back in training following a car crash in Glasgow

Celtic players Odsonne Edouard and Olivier Ntcham trained with their team-mates on Thursday after being involved in a road accident 24 hours earlier.

Ntcham faces a wait to see whether he will face action after Police Scotland said a 22-year-old man would be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident.

The collision involved a blue Range Rover and a silver Volvo near the AG Barr factory in Cumbernauld on Wednesday afternoon.

Pictures of Ntcham and Edouard standing near vehicles following a collision surfaced on social media and striker Moussa Dembele was also seen arriving at the scene.

The 54-year-old driver of the Volvo was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital as a precaution.

Rodgers said: "There was obviously a minor accident yesterday but thankfully the players and the other guy involved as well are safe and fine.

"There's not a great deal else we can say on it because obviously there is an investigation on it, but thankfully the guys in both cars are fine."