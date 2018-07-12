Celtic duo Odsonne Edouard and Olivier Ntcham train after car crash
Celtic players Odsonne Edouard and Olivier Ntcham trained with their team-mates on Thursday after being involved in a road accident 24 hours earlier.
Ntcham faces a wait to see whether he will face action after Police Scotland said a 22-year-old man would be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident.
The collision involved a blue Range Rover and a silver Volvo near the AG Barr factory in Cumbernauld on Wednesday afternoon.
Pictures of Ntcham and Edouard standing near vehicles following a collision surfaced on social media and striker Moussa Dembele was also seen arriving at the scene.
The 54-year-old driver of the Volvo was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital as a precaution.
Rodgers said: "There was obviously a minor accident yesterday but thankfully the players and the other guy involved as well are safe and fine.
"There's not a great deal else we can say on it because obviously there is an investigation on it, but thankfully the guys in both cars are fine."