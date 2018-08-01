Jack Hendry and Kristoffer Ajer praised by Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers saw his Celtic side advance with a 0-0 draw

Brendan Rodgers praised the performance of centre-backs Jack Hendry and Kristoffer Ajer after Celtic drew 0-0 with Rosenborg to progress to the third round of Champions League qualifying.

The Scottish Premiership champions took a 3-1 first-leg lead to Norway, but were tentative in the first half as Rosenborg controlled the game.

Celtic improved after the break and held firm to set up a third-round meeting against AEK Athens, with the first leg at Celtic Park on August 8.

Celtic manager Rodgers said: "We have achieved the objective, which over the two games was to get through. It was a different type of game to last week.

As it happened

Scottish Premiership preview

"Rosenborg played very well in the first half, they obviously needed to come out and take the initiative and they played well.

"We couldn't quite build the game as well as we would have liked but I was very pleased with the way we defended - that resilience and mentality.

"The second half we changed it slightly to gain more control and I thought in the first 20 minutes we were able to take the sting out of the game and play to our tempo more.

Celtic's Jack Hendry (left) clears the ball

"In the last 20 minutes we had to deal with direct balls into the box and I was very pleased with the two young centre-halves, they really stood up to that.

"Jack Hendry really stood up, especially in the second half, won some great headers and was really dominant. Kris Ajer as well, both young.

"Kris will be a top-class player, he has all the attributes. At 20, he is 6ft 5ins, he can pass the ball, and on a evening like this he showed he can defend. Cristian Gamboa came in again and did very well.

"Tonight was a great demonstration that you can't always play perfect football, especially away in Europe, when you are under pressure and there are questions asked about your resilience and I thought we stood up to that very well.

"It was a clean sheet and that is always good in Europe away from home.

"We won the tie last week with a great attacking performance and defended well and tonight it was more about being solid and keeping a clean sheet."

Rodgers will now turn his attention to AEK Athens and added: "I haven't watched them yet. They will be a good side but we are a good side and we hope to show that next week."