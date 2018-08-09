Celtic hopeful of completing deal for full-back Emilio Izaguirre

Izaguirre spent seven seasons with Celtic from 2010 to 2017

Celtic are hopeful of completing a deal for full-back Emilio Izaguirre by Friday, says Brendan Rodgers.

Izaguirre left Celtic at the end of the 2016-17 season, joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Fahya on a two-year deal. However, he ended his contract early and became a free agent this summer.

The Honduran international spent seven seasons with Celtic, winning six titles. He made 175 appearances for the club after signing from FC Motagua in 2010.

He will provide cover at left-back for Kieran Tierney.