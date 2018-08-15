Dedryck Boyata must be sold by Celtic, says Andy Walker

Dedryck Boyata has yet to play for Celtic this season

Former Celtic player Andy Walker says the Hoops need to sell Dedryck Boyata and that his team-mates "can not trust him".

Boyata was absent as Celtic crashed out of the Champions League in Athens on Tuesday night and, though the player says he is injured, manager Brendan Rodgers claimed after the match that the Belgian was fit.

Fulham had a bid for Boyata turned down before the transfer window closed - reportedly worth £9m - and Walker thinks that was a mistake by Celtic.

He told Sky Sports: "You have got a big problem with Dedryck Boyata, who has refused to play for the club.

"If I was a team-mate of his, you know that you can not trust him.

"Team spirit is very important and, if you have got someone refusing to play, you have got to get them out the door.

"Clearly, it was a mistake to refuse the £9m from Fulham.

"Boyata had a decent World Cup [for Belgium]. He can go to a club on the continent [the Premier League window is now shut] but I am sure it won't be anything like the £9m Fulham offered.

"But you have got to get a player who picks and chooses his games out the door, he is absolutely no use to Celtic at all."

Celtic lost 2-1 at AEK Athens on Tuesday - to exit the Champions League 3-2 on aggregate - and Walker says the club have not done enough to strengthen.

Odsonne Edouard has joined on a permanent deal but he was on loan at Celtic last season and brand-new arrivals likely to make a major impact have been thin on the ground.

Celtic are out of the Champions League after defeat in Athens

Walker said: "Celtic are standing still and Rangers aren't. Rangers under Steven Gerrard will be a much stronger force this season.

"Hearts are much better than last season.

"This was entirely avoidable. For Celtic not to have done any business in the transfer market up until this point is really poor judgement, it is very amateurish.

"You cannot get away from the air of negativity that surrounds Celtic at the moment."