Dedryck Boyata's Celtic career appears over, says Stiliyan Petrov

Stiliyan Petrov believes Dedryck Boyata's Celtic career is over after his Champions League no-show.

Boyata claimed he was unable to travel to Greece for Tuesday's second leg against AEK Athens due to injury.

A 2-1 defeat ended Celtic's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League group stages for the third successive year, but Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers said after the game Boyata was fit to play.

"The Boyata situation has cost Celtic because he was a big part of their defence," said former midfielder Petrov, who made over 300 appearances for the club.

"If you had him at AEK it could have been a different score."

Asked if there was any way back for Boyata at Celtic, Petrov said: "They've definitely missed him. If he had been in the team there would have been a completely different outcome.

"Also missing (Moussa) Dembele and (Odsonne) Edouard cost them, they're big players for the club.

"But if he refused to travel it would be very difficult for Dedryck to go back in that team. You let your team-mates [down], the players you actually spend every single day with. It will be difficult.

"I had the same situation when I wanted to leave. It was dealt in a different way. I had a great manager in Gordon Strachan and he made it clear with me that I'm not going.

"The reason was we'd just signed (Shunsuke) Nakamura and he wanted me to stay and show him and young players like Aiden (McGeady) how to fight and be a Celtic player.

"So I signed my new contract and they managed to get money for me, but we had a plan and I stuck with it. I knew what was coming, that I wouldn't be allowed to leave. In six months' time we shook hands, they sold me and we all moved forward."

Petrov will take on James Milner in 'A Match for Cancer' at Celtic Park on September 8

Petrov was part of the Celtic side that was knocked of the Champions League at the third qualifying stage by Basel in 2002, but regrouped and reached the UEFA Cup final the following May.

He believes the current squad are capable of repeating that feat, provided they strengthen before the transfer window closes.

"Brendan Rodgers has a very good team," he said. "It's no secret he needs to strengthen his defence, and I think they will.

"The Europa League is a good opportunity and with the team he has, and the style he plays… He has worked with this team for two good years. It could be an exciting season."

He added: "They can restructure, assess what they're missing, where they need to add. I think they'll strengthen and will be strong again."

Stiliyan Petrov was speaking ahead of 'A Match for Cancer', the charity match at Celtic Park on September 8 where his squad will take on a team assembled by Liverpool's James Milner.