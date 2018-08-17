Celtic's Dedryck Boyata to miss Partick game amid fitness dispute

1:10 Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies says there are no issues between Brendan Rodgers and the club's board, despite reports to the contrary Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies says there are no issues between Brendan Rodgers and the club's board, despite reports to the contrary

Dedryck Boyata will not play for Celtic in their Betfred Cup match against Partick Thistle on Saturday, says assistant manager Chris Davies.

The defender is yet to play this season amid question marks over his future at Celtic Park.

Fulham had a bid for Boyata turned down by Celtic, leading to the player's agent, Jacques Lichtenstein, accusing the Scottish champions of breaking a promise they had made to sell the 27-year-old.

Boyata claims he is injured, but that has been refuted by manager Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic were knocked out of the Champions League by AEK Athens in the qualifying round on Tuesday - a match Boyata missed

Speaking ahead of the clash with Partick, Davies said: "Dedryck has had a long chat with the manager. It is an unfortunate situation. We can't change what happened.

"There was a frustration obviously and the manager is managing the situation and Dedryck won't be involved tomorrow obviously."

While the transfer window is closed to Premier League clubs - meaning Fulham are unable to return with a new offer for Boyata - Davies refused to rule out the prospect of the Belgium international leaving Celtic this month.

Brendan Rodgers has described the situation with Boyata as 'sad'

"There is no point vilifying anybody or blaming one individual," he said. "The situation as it stands is open and we will see what happens.

"Obviously there has been a lot of frustration from the supporters and Brendan addressed it at the time but as it stands he is still a Celtic player and that may well be the case when the window shuts.

"So we can't say he will be leaving the club."