Celtic defender Calvin Miller signs new one-year contract

Calvin Miller's new deal keeps him at Celtic until 2020

Celtic defender Calvin Miller has signed a new one-year contract to keep him at the club until 2020.

The 20-year-old academy graduate only started four games for Brendan Rodgers last season and is now hoping for a loan move.

"I'm absolutely buzzing," Miller told the club's website. "Now I just want to go out and play regular first-team football to hopefully get more game-time and show the manager I'm ready for next year.

"The manager is obviously confident in me. He sees me long-term at the club and wants me to develop and that's why he wants me to go out on loan.

"I'm training every day with the best players in Scotland. I'm learning every day playing against the best wingers and the most important thing for me is to keep working hard, express myself and be confident."