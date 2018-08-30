Youssouf Mulumbu undergoes Celtic medical ahead of move as free agent
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 30/08/18 7:47pm
Youssouf Mulumbu is undergoing a medical in Glasgow ahead of signing for Celtic, Sky Sports News understands.
The 31-year-old midfielder is a free agent after leaving Kilmarnock at the end of last season
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed the move on Thursday ahead of Celtic's Europa League play-off second leg against Suduva.
The DRC international spent the second half of last season at Rugby Park after being signed by Steve Clarke.
Mulumbu previously played for Norwich City and West Brom. He had reportedly held talks with Swansea earlier in the transfer window.
Super 6 lands again!
Jeff has given away £1.5m over the last week. Enter your predictions for Saturday here.