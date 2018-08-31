Leicester defender Filip Benkovic joins Celtic on loan

Filip Benkovic makes Celtic loan move three days after making Leicester debut

Leicester defender Filip Benkovic has joined Celtic on a season-long loan.

The Croatia U21 international joined Leicester earlier this summer in a £13m deal from Dinamo Zagreb.

Benkovic made his debut for the Foxes in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Fleetwood Town before heading to Glasgow to watch the Hoops book their place in the Europa League group stages with a 3-0 win over FK Suduva on Thursday night.

"I'm very happy to be here," Benkovic told Celtic TV.

Celtic vs Rangers Live on

"This all happened so fast but I'm delighted that it finished here as this is a very big club with a big history.

"I was at the game on Thursday night and I can only say that the crowd were unbelievable. They were amazing and lived with the players for the whole game and they were so passionate. I really liked what I saw and I can't wait to play in front of them.

"I will promise that I will do my best in every game and every training session. I know I can improve in my game as I want to reach as highest level as possible so I will give all my blood to this club. This is all can promise."