Pedro Caixinha says Rangers were an embarrassment in Motherwell defeat

Pedro Caixinha says his Rangers team "embarrassed" him and the club at Hampden Park on Sunday.

The under-fire Portuguese coach also questioned the mentality of his players and claimed some of them are not tough enough as speculation over his Ibrox future intensifies following the League Cup defeat to Motherwell.

However, were it not for injuries to goalkeeper Jak Alnwick and Fabio Cardoso the manager said he would send Sunday's starting XI out against Kilmarnock in the Premiership on Wednesday to make amends.

Caixinha said: "To make history with this club, the chance to get in the final and they play like that? Something is wrong.

Caixinha has called for a reaction against Kilmarnock on Wednesday

"Now they need to prove it. Now they need to move forward and Wednesday is the next chance for them to prove it.

"I think I cannot count on Jak (Alnwick) who has pain in his arm and you have seen the state of Fabio's (Cardoso) face so I cannot count on them.

"But I told the players you have embarrassed me, the club and the fans. Now it's time to react and I am glad we are playing on Wednesday.

Rangers' Fabio Cardoso and his bloodied nose at Hampden Park on Sunday

"So if all the players were available this week who did not do the work they really had to do yesterday, then they would be the ones that would start the match against Kilmarnock."

Rangers' tame defeat came in front of chairman Dave King, who made a rare appearance at Hampden for the match.

Now the Portuguese coach - who has yet to register three straight wins as Rangers boss - has demanded a response from his charges.

He said: "Now I expect to be paid the other way around. These players pay for this club, for this badge. These players pay for me. Are they behind me? That's what they need to show."