Rangers say they will take their time to consider all options in the search for a new manager

Rangers say they are yet to interview any candidates in the search for a new manager and insist they will take their time to consider all options before making any appointment.

Pedro Caixinha was sacked on October 26, with U20 boss Graeme Murty presiding over back-to-back wins in caretaker charge since then, and Rangers say they have received "numerous applications" for the vacancy and expect even more "by the end of next week".

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes remains the bookmakers' favourite to take over at Ibrox but no approach has been forthcoming and the club insist they are waiting to assess all available options.

"The club confirms that since the departure of Pedro Caixinha it has received numerous applications for the now vacant position and is anticipating further applications by the end of next week," a statement on Rangers' website said.

"The club will then consider all viable options available to it.

"At this time the club has not interviewed any candidate and will take its time to ensure that the best possible decision is made."

Murty has led Rangers to victories over Hearts and Partick Thistle during his second spell in caretaker charge this year and is set to be given the chance to secure a third consecutive win - something Caixinha failed to achieve in seven months - when the Gers host Hamilton on November 18.

He has admitted he would find the job difficult to turn down, while former Ibrox player Giovanni van Bronckhorst, currently manager of Feyenoord, has also been linked with the vacant post in recent days.