Steven Gerrard wants Rangers to exploit gaps in Europa League tie

Steven Gerrard thinks an away goal for Rangers in Macedonia will be enough

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he expects his side to face a completely different FK Shkupi in their Europa League tie on Tuesday.

Gerrard's side lead 2-0 in the first-qualifying-round tie after James Tavernier's stoppage-time penalty in the first leg changed the complexion of the match.

Shkupi had frustrated Rangers at Ibrox after Jamie Murphy's early opener, but Gerrard expects them to throw caution to the wind in Skopje.

"They came with a game plan to be organised and a team block and to be difficult to break down," he said.

"I respect their gameplan at Ibrox but I expect something completely different on Tuesday.

"Shkupi are losing 2-0 in the tie at half-time so if they come with an aggressive style and they want to push to get back into the tie, I actually think that's playing into our hands, because to push and to be aggressive, they obviously have to take risks."

Rangers suffered a humiliating exit at this stage of Europa League qualifying last year when they were knocked out by Luxembourg side Progres Niederkorn, who had never won a game in Europe before.

Gerrard thinks one goal - which would leave Shkupi needing four - will be enough.

"So we need to be ready to pounce on any risks to kill the tie," the former Liverpool captain said. "We believe one goal kills the tie.

"We know it is going to be hot and humid, and it might be a tricky surface and a tricky game, but we are ready for whatever gets thrown at us."

"I think the scoreline suggests that FC Shkupi have to be aggressive.

"They're the home team so it doesn't make sense for them to be defensive and sit back. So we'll be ready for an aggressive style."