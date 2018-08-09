Wigan in discussions to sign Rangers midfielder Josh Windass, say Sky sources

Josh Windass was Rangers' leading scorer in 2017/18 with 18 goals from 41 games

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass is in talks over a move to English Championship side Wigan, according to Sky sources.

The former Accrington midfielder, who played the full 90 minutes in the Ibrox team's 1-1 draw at Aberdeen on Sunday, is also thought to have been interesting Ipswich.

Windass was Rangers' leading scorer last season in all competitions, with 18 goals from 41 appearances.

It seems now, however, that the Glasgow club's manager Steven Gerrard is willing to offload the 24-year-old with the English transfer window closing this afternoon.

Rangers full-back Declan John is already bound for a return to Wales with Swansea, just eight months after turning a loan move to Ibrox into a permanent deal.

Windass has featured three times in competitive games for Rangers since Steven Gerrard became manager this summer

He had previously played for Swansea's rivals Cardiff and is returning to his homeland after Gerrard signed Croatia international Borna Barisic from NK Osijek.

English goalkeeper Wes Foderingham - signed from Swindon three years ago - is another player who has been linked with a move this summer after losing his place to Allan McGregor.