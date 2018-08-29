Steven Gerrard says Rangers must seize the moment in Europa League

Steven Gerrard says his side have a responsibility to bring European football back to Ibrox

Steven Gerrard has urged Rangers to seize their chance against Russian side Ufa as they look to secure a place in the Europa League group stages.

It is eight years since Rangers last appeared in the round-robin phase of a UEFA competition, but they are on the brink of ending that long wait after claiming a slender 1-0 advantage in the first leg of the play-off tie in Glasgow last week.

The Gers boss, who confirmed he is close to signing Osijek winger Eros Grezda for £2m, said: "I wouldn't say it's the biggest game in our history because the history at Rangers is so big. The club has played in many games which has created our history for us.

"It's our responsibility to try and help that and to add to that. We have a responsibility to try to bring European football back.

"The journey we have been on has been about this moment. We've worked so hard and put a lot of effort in to get this chance, I just hope the players seize this moment.

"I want them to play relaxed and play the way they have done in the previous seven games.

"We've had massive occasions against Skhupi, Osjek and Maribor and the players have done ever so well.

"The challenge gets harder the closer you get to where you want to be, but we have proved we can go into these environments and perform. That's what gives me confidence."

Connor Goldson scored the only goal of the game in the first leg

Rangers were forced to apply for special dispensation from UEFA to hold a late press conference after arriving in Russia at 10pm local time.

But Gerrard insisted his men are in good shape despite touching down just 21 hours before kick-off.

"We'll be staying on UK time, we've arrived maybe a few hours late but we've done all our preparation back in Glasgow for the game," said the former Liverpool skipper, who will wait until the day of the game to inspect Ufa's plastic pitch.

"That's quite normal. You always take into consideration the length of flight, the arrival time and the time change, and we decided the best way to do it was to stay on UK time and do the preparation back in Glasgow."