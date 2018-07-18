Dominic Ball rejoins Aberdeen on season-long loan

Dominic Ball has returned to Aberdeen on loan

Dominic Ball has signed a season-long loan deal to return to Aberdeen from Rotherham United.

Ball spent the majority of last season at Pittodrie, making 19 appearances.

He made his Aberdeen debut in a 0-0 draw with Hearts at Murrayfield and featured in the final five games of the season as Derek McInnes' side only conceded one goal.

"I'm delighted to welcome Dom back," McInnes told Aberdeen's club website. "He showed exactly what he is capable of in the latter part of the league campaign when he played a vital role in our post-spilt games during which we were undefeated."

The 22-year-old, who can play at either centre-half or right-back, began his career with Tottenham and spent time out on loan at Cambridge United and Rangers before signing a three-year deal at Rotherham in August 2016.