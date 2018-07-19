Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says Aberdeen need to deal with Adam Rooney exit

Derek McInnes is adamant Aberdeen need to focus on bringing players in following Adam Rooney's departure.

Rooney joined National League side Salford City from the Scottish Premiership club for an undisclosed fee on Thursday.

The 30-year-old had been with the Dons since January 2014 and had scored 88 goals in all competitions.

But deciding not to dwell on the "disappointing" exit, McInnes says his team will have to deal with it and try and bring in new players throughout the transfer window.

He said: "The first conversation I had about Adam [Rooney] was on the first day of pre-season and let's say they were given no encouragement.

Derek McInnes [R] side take on Burnley in the Europa League on July 26 in the first leg at Pittodrie

"But they have certainly showed an ambition to get Adam. It is a challenge for us to retain our players a lot of the time. We have lost out on players to League One which I think a club like Aberdeen shouldn't be.

"For me I see the levels, I understand the Championship trying to match the Premiership in England and what other teams can provide.

"There is no criticism about it. I understand, Adam has given me some of reasons as to why he wants to go and Salford are certainly a team in a hurry to do well.

"It's disappointing for us none the less but we deal with it and we concentrate now on trying to get players in."

Aberdeen face West Brom on Friday at Pittodrie in a pre-season friendly.