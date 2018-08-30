Aberdeen sign Max Lowe from Derby County on loan

Aberdeen have signed Derby County left-back Max Lowe on loan until January.

Lowe will wear the number 29 during his time at Pittodrie and travelled north to train with his new team-mates on Thursday morning.

The 21-year-old signed a new three-year deal at Derby before making the switch to the Scottish Premiership side.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said: "We're delighted to get Max and we thank Derby for trusting us with him.

"He had a few options but he's one we looked at earlier in the transfer window as an option for us and now we've got him we're really looking forward to working with him.

"He can play in a variety of positions for us which is always key when you're running with a tight squad, but we feel he'll be a very good addition and hopefully he can have a successful loan period with us, as others have."