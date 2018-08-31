Aberdeen reject Aston Villa bid for Scott McKenna

Aberdeen reject another bid for rated defender Scott McKenna

Aberdeen have rejected a loan offer for defender Scott McKenna which would have included an option to buy in January, Sky Sports News understands.

It is understood the proposed deal was to be in excess of £6m with Aberdeen believed to value the player at £10m.

The Dons have turned down bids for the 21-year-old Scottish international from Hull and Swansea in the last two transfer windows with Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insisting he wanted McKenna to remain a Dons player.

McKenna is recovering from a hamstring injury

Celtic previously made a failed approach for the Scotland international earlier this month with their valuation way off Aberdeen's.

He is contracted until 2023 having signed two new long-term deals in the past 12 months.

McKenna made 34 appearances for Aberdeen last season.