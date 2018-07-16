Craig Levein waiting for assistant Austin MacPhee to make decision on Hearts future

Austin MacPhee could be on his way to coach in the Indian Premier League

Craig Levein expects assistant Austin MacPhee to decide on his future at Hearts following talks with Chairwoman Ann Budge.

MacPhee has been offered a head coach's role by Indian Super League side Pune City and is yet to make a decision.

Levein was instrumental in bringing the Northern Ireland coach to Tynecastle but he will allow his assistant space to make his latest career choice.

Levein said: "I don't want to stand in the way of anybody who is ambitious and who wants to better themselves. I believe he has spoken to the club in India and we are just waiting for him to make a decision on what he wants to do.

Hearts manager Craig Levein is waiting for MacPhee to make a decision on his future

"Ann has been away at the World Cup. She is back today (Monday) so I think there will be some sort of outcome one way or another fairly shortly."

There have already been a number of arrivals and departures at Tynecastle this summer with Levein having made 11 summer signings and looking for more, including a potential second loan deal for Manchester United left-back Demetri Mitchell.

Manchester United left-back Demetri Mitchell (right) is a transfer target for Hearts manager Craig Levein

"Demetri did exceptionally well when he was with us in the second half of last season so it is something I am still looking at," Levein said. "There are no decisions to be made just now, he is away with Manchester United to America. We will see."

The Hearts boss is still working on a deal to bring David Vanecek from Teplice in this transfer window after the Czech striker signed a pre-contract to move in January, while 20-year-old American goalkeeper Kevin Silva is joining the club's reserve squad.