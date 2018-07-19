Hearts sign Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Colin Doyle

Colin Doyle spent the last two seasons with Bradford City

Hearts have completed the signing of goalkeeper Colin Doyle following his release from Bradford City.

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper has signed a two-year deal and becomes the 13th new arrival of a busy transfer window for the Tynecastle club.

Hearts had been on the lookout for a new No 1 after John McLaughlin headed to Sunderland earlier in the summer. Doyle joins Czech keeper Zdenek Zlamal and American stopper Kevin Silva as the third edition to the club's goalkeeping department.

The 33-year-old made 88 appearances for the Bantams over two seasons, helping them to the League One play-off final in 2017.

Having started his career with Birmingham City, Doyle has also had spells with Nottingham Forest, Millwall and Blackpool.

Capped four times by Ireland, his most recent appearance came in a 2-0 friendly defeat to world champions France in May.

Hearts got their competitive season off to a winning start after they edged past Cove Rangers in their opening Betfred Cup match. Doyle will go straight into the squad for Saturday's Betfred League cup match against Raith Rovers.